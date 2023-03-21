UNICEF Administers COVID-19 Vaccine, Immunisation to Rural Women, Children in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has flagged off the vaccination of rural people, against COVID-19 pandemic in Anambra State.

The organisation is also immunising children in rural areas of the state against many diseases.

The vaccination and immunization which are taking place simultaneously in eight local government areas through a medical mission was targeted at victims of the 2022 flood disaster.

In Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, where THISDAY monitored the exercise, scores of women living in the highly populated slum (Okpoko) were seen receiving COVID-19 vaccine and immunisation for their children.

Local Immunisation Officer (LIO) for Ogbaru Local Government Area, Mrs. Modesta Chukwuneke, who spoke to journalists, said there was no resentment for the COVID-19 vaccine, as many of the rural women were presenting themselves for it.

She said: “This is a UNICEF programme, sponsored through Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF), for children from zero to two years. Besides children, we are also using the opportunity to administer COVID- 19 vaccines to adults who have not had the jabs.

“The medical outreach is for victims of the 2022 flood disaster that ravaged eight LGAs in Anambra State, last year.

“We sent town criers into the communities to announce the commencement of the programme, that is why you can see this number of people here.

“We are particularly happy that the adults are coming by themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination, without being coerced. We have vaccinated up to 30 adults today, and countless children as you can see here, and this outreach is a five-day event.”