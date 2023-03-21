  • Tuesday, 21st March, 2023

PDP’s Kefas Agbu Wins in Taraba

Nigeria | 42 mins ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday  declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), retired Col. Kefas Agbu, as winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba.

Agbu polled 257,926 votes to defeat the candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Prof. Sani Yahaya who got 202,278 and Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC who polled 141,592 votes.

The returning officer for Taraba, Prof. Muhammed  Abdulaziz, declared the results.

He said:”the PDP candidate, having won majority votes and satisfied all requirements of the law is declared winner of the Saturday polls and returned elected”.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect  Agbu has described his victory as a triumph of the people’s will.

Agbu who said that the battle was a very tough one, noted  that in every contest, there was  bound to be a winner and a loser.

He urged all contestants to get onboard to build a Taraba of the future.

Gov. Darius Ishaku on his part congratulated the governor-elect and said that he was happy to be handing over to another PDP governor. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.