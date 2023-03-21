PDP’s Kefas Agbu Wins in Taraba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), retired Col. Kefas Agbu, as winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba.

Agbu polled 257,926 votes to defeat the candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Prof. Sani Yahaya who got 202,278 and Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC who polled 141,592 votes.

The returning officer for Taraba, Prof. Muhammed Abdulaziz, declared the results.

He said:”the PDP candidate, having won majority votes and satisfied all requirements of the law is declared winner of the Saturday polls and returned elected”.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect Agbu has described his victory as a triumph of the people’s will.

Agbu who said that the battle was a very tough one, noted that in every contest, there was bound to be a winner and a loser.

He urged all contestants to get onboard to build a Taraba of the future.

Gov. Darius Ishaku on his part congratulated the governor-elect and said that he was happy to be handing over to another PDP governor. (NAN)