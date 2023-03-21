Our Determination Will Be an Offshoot of Kwankwaso’s Govt

-Abba Yusuf, Kano Governor-elect (NNPP)

With deep humility and gratitude to Almighty Allah, who gives and takes power, and appoint who He wills, on behalf of myself and my deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, we stand before you to accept our mandate of the good people of Kano State, affirming to afford this special contract between our party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and the good people of Kano State.

Our humbling gratitude goes to the entire people of Kano State. We recognise your commitment, your determination, courage, loyalty as well as your feracious resolve to defend your personal right and the integrity of our democracy.

Despite the fact that our party, the NNPP is relatively new, coupled with the fact that, the logo of our party was clearly depicted on the ballot paper, and with widespread of electoral violence, you still gave us your mandate.

We had no money, and due to the inflicted poverty on the citizenry, the government of the day, took advantage by buying votes of the people, with both the new and old currencies and distributed with other household items to voters.

Against these odds, you still came out en masse to give us your mandate. We are profoundly grateful and will not take your mandate for granted. Our unreserved commendation, also, goes to the members of the armed forces, who were deployed to Kano for the election, among others security agencies and indeed, Independent National Electoral Commission for maintaining their neutrality by keeping the peace and promptly responding to our genuine complaints before, during and after the elections.

In the same vein, I salute and commend the patriotism of members of the media for their coverage and also applaud and appreciate the role played by members of the civil society and the numerous domestic and international observer groups, that worked tirelessly towards ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Fellow compatriots, our determination will be an offshoot of the Kwankwaso administration – the Kwankwassiya government. We shall continue with his laudable populist policies of good qualitative education, empowerment programmes; policies and programmes that promote skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

The completion of abandoned projects across the state, pre-maternal healthcare programmes and provision of conducive atmosphere for the development of businesses within the state.

We cannot complete our acceptance speech without thanking our leader, our mentor, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for his untiring efforts that led to the declaration of our mandate today as governor and deputy governor-elect.

Finally, ladies and gentlemen, we thank all people of goodwill across the country and foreign nationals. It is our hope that you will continue to support us towards the successful discharge of our mandate by the grace of Almighty Allah.