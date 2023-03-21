Orji Kalu Declares Senate Presidency Ambition, Says ‘It’s My Turn’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu, who has won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, was the first aspirant to declare his interest in the number three position.

He made the declaration while briefing journalists at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) maintained majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats.

APC senators eyeing Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.

Other ranking senators who are eying the position, are Sani Musa (Niger), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Barau Jibrin (Kano) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

The party is expected to announce its position any moment from now.

APC leadership said it has not zoned the Senate presidency.

Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work for every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line more than 20 years ago.

“I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”