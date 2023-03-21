  • Tuesday, 21st March, 2023

Kaduna Governor-elect, Sani Promises to Sustain Progress Achieved in State

Senator Uba Sani

Kaduna State governor-elect, Uba Sani has promised to sustain the progress achieved in the state by the present administration led by Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani said this in his acceptance speech yesterday.

He also promised to govern for all no matter how they worship and no matter the language residents of the state speak.

He added: “Our gaze would firmly be in the direction of continued progress, peace and prosperity of the state. We shall ensure we sustain the path of progress our beloved leader, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has brilliantly opened for Kaduna State. I thank Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his executive team for their collective effort since 2015, to build the foundation for a new Kaduna State.

“I thank every resident of Kaduna State who helped in making the 2023 election largely a peaceful exercise. One candidate has emerged winner, but we are all winners when the people freely declared their preference at the ballot. I note the energetic campaigns of fellow contestants and call on them to continue to make their contributions for the development of the state.”

He said he would be devoting efforts in the next few days to ensure that he governs effectively when he assumes office on May 29th, with the standard set by the current government.

“Much has been achieved since 2015, but much remains to be done to drive Kaduna closer to its potential,” he added.

