INEC, Security Agencies Frustrating Our Target of Winning 20 States, Ayu Cries Out

•Describes gubernatorial elections as rape of democracy, frustration of popular will

•Warns electoral body against inviting anarchy on Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies were trying to frustrate the party’s target of winning in 20 states, out of the 28 where governorship elections took place last Saturday.

Ayu warned INEC against inviting anarchy on Nigerians because of its manipulative tendencies. He said last Saturday’s elections were a rape of democracy.

Ayu spoke yesterday in Abuja at the PDP national secretariat, when he addressed a press conference. He wondered why the results of the governorship elections in Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Enugu and Abia states were being, saying it is for manipulative reasons.

According to Ayu, “From the results obtained by our party and independent observers directly from the polling units, the PDP recorded sweeping victory in most of the states where the elections held.

“Sadly, the announced results are not reflecting voter choices. Once more, INEC has failed the integrity test. Its officials have connived with chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and security agents to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victories.

“Of particular note is the brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa State governorship election already won by the PDP candidate, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC.

“This is unacceptable. It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice.

“The same scenario has already played out in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states, among others. In all these states, the illegal use of security agents to tip electoral victories in favour of the much-discredited APC was massive. We invite the INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, to immediately do the needful.”

The PDP national chairman added, “The on-going brazen attempt to alter the electoral outcome in Adamawa State is particularly shocking. In spite of the manipulations, i.e. switching, doctoring and altering of figures by the APC and INEC, after the final tabulation, our candidate still defeated the APC candidate with over 35,000 clear and undisputable votes. But INEC is hell-bent on denying the PDP victory.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to invest in chaos by engaging in this nefarious act. We remind INEC that the people of Adamawa State already have the results of the election from all the polling units in the state. They are aware that the PDP candidate won with about 35,000 votes; and as such, they will never accept any fictitious electoral outcomes generated from INEC’s offices in Abuja.

“The people of Adamawa State have spoken loudly and clearly in re-electing Governor Fintiri. They are already agitating over the unwarranted delay by INEC in announcing him winner in line with the results obtained from the polling units. We say to INEC: don’t invest in anarchy.

“Respect the popular will. Announce the already known winner of the Adamawa governorship election, Ahmadu Fintiri. Anything to the contrary will never be accepted.”

Ayu, however, stated that PDP would accept defeat anywhere it genuinely lost the governorship election.