Garlands for BHM at SABRE EMEA Awards 

At the 2023 SABRE EMEA Awards, BHM was nominated as Africa Consultancy of the Year for third time in three years, Precious Ugwuzor reports

BHM Holdings, one of the fastest-growing public relations and communications companies out of Africa, has been recognised as a finalist for the Africa PR Consultancy of the Year award at PRovoke Media’s 2023 SABRE Awards EMEA.

This is the third consecutive year that BHM will be nominated in the same category.

Organised by the world’s leading media voice in public relations and communications, PRovoke Media, SABRE Awards EMEA is an annual ceremony celebrating public relations and communication excellence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It recognises campaigns, agencies and individuals that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, effectiveness, and integrity in public relations, benchmarking campaigns from around the globe.

According to a statement by PRovoke Media, BHM’s nomination is in recognition of the company’s commitment to empowering employees through thought leadership, innovation and insights, and its sharpened focus on modernising media relations in the face of new ways of communication.

BHM, a US$6.2 million operation offering diverse public relations and communication services, has a client roster including leading pan-African streaming company, Showmax; Nigeria’s largest brewer NB PLC; global investment company, Honeywell Group; Africa’s leading telecommunications firm, MTN; Nigeria’s largest media and entertainment company MultiChoice DSTV; retail supermarket chain, Shoprite; and Premium Single Malt Whiskey The Macallan, leading to a 55 per cent increase in business over the past year.

The company is also up for 15 other categories for work done across owned and client projects in the past year at the forthcoming SABRE EMEA which holds in Frankfurt, Germany on March 23, 2023.

Commenting on the recognition, Founder and CEO, Ayeni Adekunle says, “Each of these nominations is as important as winning, considering we are just a little Lagos company trying to give the world an alternative global communications platform – the first from Africa. Still a long journey ahead but we are inspired, encouraged and committed. It is possible,”

BHM is the only nominee from Nigeria this year and the highest African nominee. For three consecutive years, the firm has been acknowledged in the same category for its pioneering vision in building a multifaceted global PR and communications consultancy out of Africa.

BHM’s expansion initiative has led to its presence in the UK, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, with upcoming plans to enter the American and European markets.