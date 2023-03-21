Folarin Congratulates Makinde, Urges Supporters to Remain Calm

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election, Senator Teslim Folarin, yesterday, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde over his victory at the poll.

This is just as the former Senate Leader, in a statement made available, urged his supporters and party members to remain calm, adding that he was studying the election results.

Makinde won in 31 local government areas with a total of 563,756 votes to defeat Folarin, who won in two local government areas and scored 256,685 votes,while the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, came third with a total of 38,357 votes.

Folarin’s statement read in part: “All Glories and Adorations are due to Almighty God for His Grace and for preserving our lives throughout the 2023 electioneering process.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciations to Oyo State electorate for their support for all APC candidates on March 18th elections. May God Bless you all.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is on this note that I am offering my solemn gratitude to leaders and members of our great party,APC; the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties that worked for us, volunteers, the press as well as individuals that contributed to the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project.

“Furthermore, I give kudos to members of 2023 Oyo State APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council for the best-ever issue-based campaigns. Thank you for your absolute loyalty, dedication and commitment to the struggle.

“I also laud the overwhelming support from my friends and political allies across the country. Thanks for being there always.

“To our teeming party members and support groups, I appeal to you to remain calm as we study the results of the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections held on Saturday, March 18th 2023.

“It is God that gives power and takes power! May Oyo State and our people continue to prosper.

“In conclusion, in line with the official pronouncement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby congratulate Seyi Makinde. Long live Oyo State! Long live APC!!”

Adelabu and the Labour Party candidate, Taofeeq Akinwale, had earlier congratulated Governor Makinde.