Buhari Seeks Senate’s Confirmation for New NDIC Board Members

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of new members of the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The request was contained in a letter dated March 15, 2023, which was read at plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter read: “Pursuant to section 5 (4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I forward herewith for the confirmation of the Senate, the under-listed names of the newly appointed members of the Governing Board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Their CVs are therein attached.”

The letter added: “While I hope that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest consideration.”

The nominees include: Hon. Abdulhakeem Mobolaji for Chairman (South-west).

The members are Prof. Osita Ogwu, (South-east); Umar Jubril, (North-central); Mohammed Haruna, (North-east); Yesmin Dalhatu (North-west); Simon Ogie (South-south) and Abimbola Olashore (South-west).