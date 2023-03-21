After Two Years of Blackout, Port Harcourt Disco Restores Electricity to Community

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Two years after being in total blackout, the people of Komkom Community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State and its environs heaved a sigh of relief as they would now be reconnected to the national grid.

The Managing Director and CEO, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) Plc, Dr. Benson Uwheru, disclosed this yesterday, during the official commissioning of rehabilitated Komkom Injection Substation in Oyigbo.

The Komkom 33kv fielder radiating from Afam Power Plant (known as Komkom Injection Substation) supplies power across Komkom community, location axis in Oyigbo, Internet Road, Umuebulu in Etche local government area, etc.

Uwheru, represented at the event by the Regional Head, Beta 2, Mr. Kenneth Idemudia, said PHED decided to ensure power was restored to the area based on the community’s cooperation and willingness to support the company.

He urged them to live up to their obligations as customers of PHED, by paying their bills regularly and also ensure protection of the facilities.

The MD who noted that all issues that led to shutdown of the sub-station had been resolved, said the company would create opportunities for regular engagements with the community to enhance their relationship.

“With all shades of joy, our mission today is to commission and restore power supply to the Komkom community. Indeed, it is our pleasure to have this community return to our network again because we understand the yearning of our customers in this community.

“However, I must confess that it has not been an easy journey, but we were resolute about achieving this feat, and I am happy that we are all here to witness this ceremony today.

“Recall that we have had several conversations and engagements with representatives of this community before now, and we have been encouraged by their willingness and commitment to support PHED and collaborate with us to ensure that we do not go back to the era we are about to leave behind now.

“Therefore, I will encourage us to live up to our obligations and commitments as customers of PHED, by paying our bills fully, regularly and promptly, and by taking ownership of the electrical infrastructures in your community, ensuring they are safe and protected, desist from acts of economic sabotage, meter by-pass, vandalism, assault, and other illegalities that negates the cordial conversations we have had, the investment PHED has made to restore power supply here, the relationship we are now building and the prosperity of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc as a business.”

In their separate speeches, Member, representing Oyigbo/Tai/Eleme at the Federal House of Representatives, Chisom Dike, represented by Achor Elechi and Chairman, Oyigbo local government area, Okechuckwu Nwogu, represented by Dr. Chimereze Nwogu thanked the management of the PHED for listening to the yearnings of the people.