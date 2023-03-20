PDP Supporters Protest, Ask INEC to Declare Mba Winner of Enugu Guber Polls

…As LP supporters insist Electoral Act must be followed

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Over 200 supporters of the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mba are currently protesting outside the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the state, following the delay in the announcement of their candidate as winner of the polls.

A breakdown of results collated announced Sunday shows that Mba is leading in the race, having won nine out of the 17 LGs in the state. He is closely followed by candidate of the Labour Party, LP) Chijioke Edeoga who won eight of the LGs announced.

However, a winner is yet to be declared after INEC returning officer for the Enugu governorship election, Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe announced suspension of the collation of results from Nkanu East, Enugu East and Nsukka LGs following an allegation of non-usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, (BVAS), gross irregularities and intimidation of voters.

At the time of this report, the collation of results are yet to resume, after the process was adjourned till this morning to allow for investigation into the allegations of irregularities in some areas.

Some of the protesters who spoke to newsmen said INEC should declare Mba winner of the election because he won the highest number of votes announced so far.

“We wonder what is delaying the commission from declaring him the winner,” they said. The Collation Center is not a tribunal. Whoever has grievances can go to court,”.

Continuing, they said “INEC must be careful, the Resident Electoral Commissioner and the returning officer must also do the needful,”.

“The people have made their choice,”.

Meanwhile, supporters of the LP candidate are also protesting over the outcome of the election, insisting that INEC must look at the results in their BIVAS and follow what the electoral act says.

” Over voting is not allowed, ” they said, referring to the results from Nkanu and Enugu East.