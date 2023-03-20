Obaseki Celebrates Mothers, Hails their Roles in Devt of Society

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has saluted mothers for their sacrifices and unflinching commitment to family and society, reassuring that his government would continue to provide an enabling environment that empowers them to thrive and contribute to the development of the state and the nation.

The governor, in his message to commemorate the 2023 Mother’s Day, noted that mothers play a critical role in building societies, juggling responsibilities in the home and workplace, and deserve praise for how expertly they have alternated these roles.

In a statement, he was quoted to have said: “I heartily congratulate our women and mothers in commemoration of this year’s Mother’s Day. Mothers are the bedrock of our families and the backbone of every society, and their resilience and strength continue to inspire us all.

“Their unconditional love, sacrifice, and commitment to family and societal growth are immeasurable and deserving of recognition.

“I want to use the opportunity of this day to commend and appreciate all that you do, juggling responsibilities in the home and workplace to keep the family unit intact, grow businesses, and contribute to sustainable development.

“We are very proud of the exceptional mothers we have in Edo State, and as a government remains committed to sustaining policies and programmes to guarantee their welfare and that of their families. We will continue to invest hugely to improve access to quality healthcare, education, and other basic necessities that are essential for the well-being of mothers and their families in Edo State.”

Hailing the women for coming out in their numbers to vote for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded House of assembly elections, the governor noted that mothers constitute a large section of his support base, reassuring better opportunities for women in the state.