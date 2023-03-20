NSCDC Condemns Election Day Attack on Journalist in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) Nasarawa State Command, has condemned the attack on Mr. Edwin Philip, Head of News, Breeze FM Lafia, by its personnel and vowed to fish out the perpetrators.

The State Commandant, Mr. Abbas Muhammed, said this through the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Jerry Victor during a press briefing on Sunday in Lafia.

Philip was attacked at Polling Unit 016, Chiroma Ward, by some personnel of the Command in Lafia Local Government Council while covering the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

The commandant expressed shock at the news of the attack on the journalist by men of the command whom he said were on a routine patrol monitoring election processes within the Lafia metropolis.

Muhammed condemned the act, saying it was not a true reflection of the character and attributes of the command’s personnel.

He vowed to investigate the incident to fish out the perpetrators for disciplinary action.

He harped on the need for officers and men of the command to exhibit high standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“Officers and men have been repeatedly briefed on the need for good public conduct at all times and especially during election, therefore, anyone who violates this order will be liable to punishment,” he said.

Muhammed had directed that the injured journalist be attended to medically promising to settle all bills incurred in order to avoid any health complications.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he assured the media community that he would leave no stone unturned to unravel those behind “this shameful act.

“The command wishes to apologise to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council and the general public, and assure that such an incidence will not repeat itself,” he said.