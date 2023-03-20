  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Napoli Three Wins Away from First Scudetto Title in 33 Years

Sport | 5 mins ago

ITALIAN SERIE A

*Osimhen’s brace give  Napoli 21-point gap after 4-0 win  at Torino

Femi Solaja with agency report

Victor Osimhen hit a brace as Napoli’s march to the Serie A title continued with a 4-0 victory at Torino.

The Nigeria striker fired in either half at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to send Napoli 21 points clear at the top, although second-placed Inter were one goal down at 77 minutes in Juventus as at press time last night.

After Osimhen opened the scoring in the early exchanges, the Partenopei soon had control as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored from the penalty spot.

Any hope of a Torino comeback was wiped away soon after the interval, Osimhen netting again before Tanguy Ndombele added another to keep Napoli on course for the crown

Osimhen has now scored 20 league goals this season, becoming the fourth Napoli’s player in the De Laurentiis era to have scored 20+ goals in a single Serie A campaign, after Cavani, Higuaín and Mertens.

It took just nine minutes for Napoli to take the lead, Osimhen meeting Piotr Zielinski’s corner and heading a controlled finish into the far corner of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic’s net. 

The hosts would not be silenced though, Alex Meret denying a fierce Samuele Ricci drive before Nikola Vlasic poked the rebound onto the post from close range. 

Napoli doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break as Kvaratskhelia slotted a penalty straight down the middle after being felled by Karol Linetty. 

Osimhen struck a drilled effort from outside the box that required a diving save from Milinkovic-Savic, with Luciano Spalletti’s visitors threatening to run rampant before the break.

Napoli struck again after 51 minutes as Kvaratskhelia’s inventive flick found Mathias Olivera, who lofted an inviting left-wing cross for Osimhen to tuck home.

Kvaratskhelia capped a fine individual display in the 68th minute, unselfishly teeing up substitute Ndombele to poke under Milinkovic-Savic and wrap up a commanding win.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.