Lagos Election: Residents Injured as Thugs Attack Abule Ado Community

Sunday Ehigiator

No fewer than 10 persons have been reportedly injured following alleged attacks on Igbos residing in Oteyi Garden Estate, Abule-Ado area in Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Lagos state.

According to reports, the attacks are said to be connected to the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections in the state, and the candidacy choice of the Igbos in the community, as thugs were allegedly asking Igbo residents in the community to return to Anambra State.

According to an eyewitness who spoke under anonymity, the Igbo indigenes living in the area were pointed out by their neighbours to thugs and were visited in their homes and asked to vacate Lagos State.

This is just as some of them were physically attacked and injured as seen in a video circulating on social media.

He said: “Thugs are going round and singling Igbo people for attacks. They have shot so many already, injured quite a lot and destroyed people’s properties.

“That’s the madness happening in Abule Ado today.

“The Igbo people there out had to come out to defend themselves when it got out of hand and it is alleged police were taking sides with the hoodlums.

“I am tired of this whole nonsense. I hope the incoming government amends the constitution and allow those who want to leave to. Igbos should be allowed to go and form their own country. No sane person will accept this much hate and oppression. It’s crazy.”