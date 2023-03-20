It’s Man City v Sheffield Utd S’final Clash

FA CUP

Manchester City will face Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Brighton will play Manchester United.

City progressed to the last four with a 6-0 win over Burnleyon Saturday.

The Blades beat Blackburn 3-2 yesterday before Brighton ended League Two Grimsby’s dream run to the last eight with a 5-0 win.

In the last quarter-final, Manchester United came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1at Old Trafford.

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April.

City’s star forward Erling Haaland’s scored his second hat-trick in five days in the win over the Clarets.

This will be Sheffield United’s first FA Cup semi-final since 2014.

Loan players are not allowed to play against their parent clubs in the FA Cup, meaning that Blades pair Tommy Doyle and Jamie McAtee will not be permitted to play against six-time competition winners City.

Doyle struck a stoppage-time winner against fellow Championship side Blackburn to send the Blades to Wembley.

Brighton last reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019 while Manchester United are 12-time winners.