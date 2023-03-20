International Breweries Promotes Climate Action with Gas Powered Trucks

In furtherance of its sustainability drive, International Breweries Plc, has commenced the use of gas-powered trucks to distribute its products across the country. This is after the company unveiled its first instalment delivery of 540 gas-powered trucks on Tuesday at its Gateway Plant in Ogun State.

The company will receive a total of 540 state-of-the-arts gas-powered trucks with a yearly instalment delivery of 180 trucks in three years arriving. This initiative is aimed at reducing the emission of carbon monoxide (CO 2 ) on Nigerian roads, a common practice that leads to the deterioration of public health, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Goal 13. which speaks to Climate Action.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, who represented the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, emphasized the importance of International Breweries to Ogun State and commended the giant brewer for yet another laudable and pioneering initiative.

On his part, the Supply Director, international Breweries Plc, Tony Agah, said, “As a forward-looking organisation, we consistently explore ways to improve our operations and reduce the environmental impact of our activities, and our switch to gas-powered trucks is a significant step in achieving both of these goals. By using compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel, our trucks emit significantly fewer pollutants than traditional diesel engines. This will help us reduce our carbon footprint and support Nigeria’s efforts to address climate change.”

Also speaking about the landmark achievement, Procurement Director, IBPLC, Akintunde Fayanmira, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we are consistently seeking ways to minimise the impact our operations have on the environment in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 13 which speak to Affordable and Clean Energy as well as Climate Action and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately, global warming by adopting sustainable resource management. This will also see to the total elimination of sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter (soot).”