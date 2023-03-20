Firm Pledges to Deliver Social Investments Obligations to Host Community

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Management of Oriental Energy Resources Limited has vowed to deliver on its social investments obligations to the host communities of Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State based on the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

Its Managing Director, Mr Mustafa Indimi said the company has made significant contributions to sustainable community development as evident in the projects and programmes successfully completed in the last five years.

He disclosed that Oriental Energy has made satisfactory progress towards the establishment and incorporation of the Host Communities Development Trusts Fund as required by the Act.

“We Are currently in the process for finalizing arrangements to conduct Host Communities Needs Assessment in collaboration with the communities stakeholders as required by the Act, “he said.

He lauded the people of the area for partnering with the oil company to deliver sustainable community development projects and programmes in the area of operations.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Azimarine and General Services Limited, Michael Abakam had said the training of the beneficiaries of the skills acquisition programme was totally funded by Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

Abakam whose company undertook the training said the firm has successfully trained over 1000 technicians, engineers across the Akwa Ibom State, South-south and Nigeria at large.