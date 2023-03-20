APC’s Nwifuru Wins Ebonyi Guber Election

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of Ebonyi governorship election.

The Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe, announced that Nwifure scored 199,131 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ifeanyi Odii, who polled 80,191 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA, Prof. Ben Odoh, came a distance third position with 52,189 votes.

Meanwhile, the declaration of Nwifuru as the winner of the governorship election has resulted in wide jubilation at the capital city, as supporters thronged the streets with musical instruments.

The governor-elect and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Nwifuru, dedicated his victory to God.

He said that he would strive to meet the needs of Ebonyi people and consolidate on the achievement of the present administration of David Umahi.

“This is a thoroughly deserved victory for Ebonyi people, for continuity and consolidation on the brilliant works of the present administration. We came on Divine Mandate and together, we shall all work to meet the needs of Ebonyi people, that is why our manifesto is themed ‘The People’s Charter of Needs’.

“During our campaigns, we laid before you, my dear people, what will be the essence of our administration and I make proud to say that we will not deter in fulfilling our promises to you.

“I thank very specially, all my fellow candidates from all other political parties, who went on this journey with me fervently in a bid to make the lives of our people better. We brought out the best in one another and I make bold to say, that we are all winners,” Ebonyi governor-elect said.