  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Abdullahi Sule Wins Nasarawa Governorship Election

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdullahi Sule and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Prof Ishaya Tanko, the INEC State Collation Officer and Returning Officer, made the declaration in Lafia Monday at the Nasarawa State Collation Centre.

The INEC returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes.

The returning therefore, said: “Abdullahi Sule of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared winner and returned elected.” (NAN)

