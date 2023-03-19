Two Policemen, Masari’s Nephew Die in Auto Crash 









Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A nephew to Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, Amadu Ali and two policemen have died in a fatal road accident involving the convoy of the governor.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Gadar Tsuntsaye near Jikamshi community, Musawa Local Government when the governor’s motorcade was advancing to Kafur for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The police officers who died during the incident were identified as Kabir Adamu and Nura Safiyanu.



Masari, while confirming the incident to journalists Saturday in Kafur, described the auto crash as terrible and vowed to examine the circumstances that led to the incident.

He explained that it was the last vehicle in the convoy, which lost control and rammed into a bridge “and the river there is deep and rocky as a result two policemen and a son of my elder brother lost their lives”.

He added: “The other two occupants of the Hilux vehicle are in Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina. It was terrible. If you go inside the village the mode of the villagers is a bid town because of the loss. But then like they say ‘every life shall taste death’.



“My concern and worry is how the incident happened. We will examine the nature of the accident if there is anything, we will learn and improve our movement either on road worthiness or the way we carry our convoy.

“But we do not exceed 100 kilometre per hour. So we were not in a hurry or at high speed,” he explained.