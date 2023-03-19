  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Sandy Onor Remains PDP Guber Candidate in C’River, PDP Insists

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged Nigerians to ignore a report in the social media that Senator Sandy Onor had been replaced as the party’s governorship candidate in Cross River state, describing it as false and fake.

This was contained in a statement the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba released yesterday.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake letter circulating in a section of the social media purportedly signed by the PDP National Chairman, Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and mischievously claiming that our Governorship Candidate in Cross River State, Sandy Ojang Onor has been suspended from the Party.

“The said letter is fake and an evil design by anti-people elements with the intent to cause confusion within our Party, mislead the people of Cross River State and manipulate the governorship election of the State against the PDP.

“The PDP states in clear terms that Onor remains the governorship candidate of the PDP in Cross River State for the March 18 governorship election. He is not suspended from the Party,” the PDP explained.

The main opposition party explained that the NWC “has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such. 

“The National Chairman did not at any time issue any letter addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on any matter related to our governorship candidate in Cross River State.

“It is also preposterous that the fake letter was presented to have been co-signed by Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri instead of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the National Secretary of the PDP. This is another clear evidence that the said letter is fake.”

The PDP said that it condemned in very strong terms, the fake letter and urges Nigerians, particularly its teeming members and supporters in Cross River State to disregard the said letter as Sandy Ojang Onor remains its candidate and enjoys the overwhelming support of the people of Cross River State.”

