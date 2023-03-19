  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

PDP Wins in Nasarawa Gov, Deputy’s LGs

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The incumbent Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, have both lost their Akwanga and Doma Local Government Areas to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election. 

The election results so far announced by the Nasarawa State Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Ishaya Tanko, showed Governor Sule’s All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the opposition PDP in Akwanga LGA by 23,787 votes, as against his APC’s 15,873 votes.

Nasarawa State has 13 local government areas out of which five LGAs have so far been collated by the INEC.

Similarly, PDP won in the deputy governor’s Doma LGA with 19,737 votes, while the APC polled 15,587 votes.

However, the APC won in three Local Government Areas of Keana, Wamba and Toto, out of the five local government areas so far announced by the INEC.

But, PDP is ahead of the APC with 2,000 votes it garnered from the two Local Government Areas of Doma and Akwanga it had won so far.

Meantime, the Returning Officer, Tanko, has proceeded on a break.

Tanko announced this after collating results from five local government areas at the collation centre in Lafia.

He, however, stated that the exercise will resume by 6:pm Sunday (today).

Meantime, results of the governorship election of Nasarawa State so far collated by the INEC is as shown below:

Wamba LGA 

APC – 12,124 

PDP – 8,089 

NNPP – 369 

SDP – 100

Akwaga LGA

APC – 15,873 

PDP – 23,787

NNPP – 87

SDP – 817

DOMA LGA

APC – 15, 587

PDP – 19,737 

NNPP – 830

SDP – 32

Toto LGA

APC – 15,787

PDP – 11,636

NNPP – 2,035

SDP – 207

Keana LGA

APC – 9,598

PDP – 7,173

NNPP – 260 

SDP – 26

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.