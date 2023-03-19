PDP Wins in Nasarawa Gov, Deputy’s LGs

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The incumbent Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, have both lost their Akwanga and Doma Local Government Areas to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election.

The election results so far announced by the Nasarawa State Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Ishaya Tanko, showed Governor Sule’s All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the opposition PDP in Akwanga LGA by 23,787 votes, as against his APC’s 15,873 votes.

Nasarawa State has 13 local government areas out of which five LGAs have so far been collated by the INEC.

Similarly, PDP won in the deputy governor’s Doma LGA with 19,737 votes, while the APC polled 15,587 votes.

However, the APC won in three Local Government Areas of Keana, Wamba and Toto, out of the five local government areas so far announced by the INEC.

But, PDP is ahead of the APC with 2,000 votes it garnered from the two Local Government Areas of Doma and Akwanga it had won so far.

Meantime, the Returning Officer, Tanko, has proceeded on a break.

Tanko announced this after collating results from five local government areas at the collation centre in Lafia.

He, however, stated that the exercise will resume by 6:pm Sunday (today).

Meantime, results of the governorship election of Nasarawa State so far collated by the INEC is as shown below:

Wamba LGA

APC – 12,124

PDP – 8,089

NNPP – 369

SDP – 100

Akwaga LGA

APC – 15,873

PDP – 23,787

NNPP – 87

SDP – 817

DOMA LGA

APC – 15, 587

PDP – 19,737

NNPP – 830

SDP – 32

Toto LGA

APC – 15,787

PDP – 11,636

NNPP – 2,035

SDP – 207

Keana LGA

APC – 9,598

PDP – 7,173

NNPP – 260

SDP – 26