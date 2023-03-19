PDP Wins 25 Osun Assembly Seats, APC Clinches 1

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has declared 25 candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners out of the 26 seats in the state’s House of Assembly.

The commission also declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won only Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency, which is the local government of Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of the state.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mutiu Agboke, released the results to newsmen on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Osogbo.

Agboke explained why the result of the Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency could not be announced by the returning officers on Saturday, saying a decision could not be reached on the winner by the Returning Officer at that time.

He added that Section 65 of the Electoral Act gives the power of “reviewing” to INEC, adding that: ”It is that power of review that the commission explored in solving the issue.

”Just like the Returning Officer said, it took us several hours before finding a solution.”

Earlier, the Returning Officer for Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency, Dr. Akanmu Alex, had declared Mr Popoola Olufemi of APC as winner of the election.

Alex of Department of Science Education, University of Ilorin, while announcing the result amidst tight security, said Olufemi scored 15,594, while his closest contender, Aina Adesina of PDP scored 14,817 votes.

He said: “Popoola Olufemi of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is declared winner of Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency at the concluded Osun House of Assembly Election.”

Alex explained that he could not announce the winner of the election on Saturday because there were two issues that affected the total votes scored by the two leading candidates.

He said there was ballot box snatching at a polling unit in Egbeda College Road Unit 16, adding that the results of Ada 2, Unit 5 was in contention.

Alex said he had to review the situation and incidents within INEC guidelines and consulted widely through the night before he was sure of announcing the result.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the REC had to mobilise additional security officials to the collation centre at Iragbiji town before the result could be announced.

The 25 state constituencies won by PDP are: Ifelodun, Ifedayo, Irepodun/Orolu, Odo-Otin, Olorunda, Osogbo, Atakumosa East and West, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ife South, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Irewole/Isokan, Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ejigbo. (NAN)