Oriental Energy Pledges to Deliver Social Investments Obligations to Host Community





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Oriental Energy Resources Limited has vowed to deliver on its social investment obligations to the host communities of Mbo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State based on the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

The Managing Director of the indigenous oil firm, Mr. Mustafa Indimi gave the assurance at the graduation ceremony of 15 youth from Mbo Local Government Area trained on technical skills acquisition programme for 12 months.

Indimi, represented by General Manager, Operation, Mr Augustine Ekeigwe, said it had made significant contributions to sustainable community development as evident in the projects and programmes successfully completed in the last five years.

Indimi disclosed that Oriental Energy has made satisfactory progress towards the establishment and incorporation of the Host Communities Development Trusts Fund as required by the Act.

“We are currently in the process of finalizing arrangements to conduct Host Communities Needs Assessment in collaboration with the communities stakeholders as required by the Act.”

Indimi said the oil firm was committed to human capital and enterprise development of its catchment area.

Indimi said the oil firm would be delivering on its social investments obligations to the host communities based on the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.”

He lauded the people of the area for partnering with the oil company to deliver sustainable community development projects and programmes in the area of operations.

He explained that the skills acquisition programme covered three specialise areas of structural and pipeline welding; pipeline fitting as well as sand blasting and painting.

Earlier, Managing Director, Azimarine and General Services Limited, Michael Abakam had said the training of the beneficiaries of the skills acquisition programme was totally funded by Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

Abakam, whose company undertook the training, said the firm has successfully trained over 1000 technicians, engineers across the Akwa Ibom State, South-south and Nigeria at large.