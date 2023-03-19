  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Nnamani Congratulates Enugu East Senator-elect, Chukwu 

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

.Says the people have spoken

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has sent a message of congratulation to his rival, Kelvin Chukwu, on his victory at the Saturday’s Senatorial election.

Nnamani contested the Senatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Chukwu contested on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/ NEPAD in a congratulatiry message issued on Sunday said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents adding “the people have spoken”.

He explained that “The result of the election is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone who have identified with Labour Party . A contrary result would have negated the trend .

“I wish the Enugu East Senator -Elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber”.

Nnamani also told his supporters to remain calm and accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

