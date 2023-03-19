  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Nigeria Recorded 109 deaths Related to 2023 Elections, CDD Reveals

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

No fewer than 109 election-related deaths have been recorded across Nigeria in the build-up to the 2023 general election, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has revealed.

CDD, a pro-democracy think-thank, challenged tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn key lessons learnt from its conduct of the presidential poll of February 25 to improve the conduct of the state elections.

This was contained in a statement the CDD released on its website yesterday, noting that its tracker recorded the deaths between January 1 and 10 March.

In its statement, the CDD revealed that highly contested elections in these states “are likely to be sites for election-violence that includes voter intimidation, ballot box snatching and the destruction of election materials.”

It added that states that would hold gubernatorial polls with the most incidents of political violence since January 1 according to the Nigeria Election Violence Tracker are Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Delta and Anambra, with Kano the state with the most recorded deaths as a consequence at 20.

According to the organisation, Osun, Imo and Ebonyi have also seen a number of incidents in the past three months that could disrupt state house of assembly polls taking place in the state. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.