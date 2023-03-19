My Destiny in God’s Hands, Kano Guber Candidate Declares

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna has noted that his destiny is in the hands of God Almighty.

Gawuna made the remark immediately after casting his vote at his Gawuna polling unit on Saturday, expressing confidence that the elections would be peaceful with a full security presence.

According to him, power comes from God as I always said. I am not worried at all because I know God has already destined who is going to win this contest.

He also expressed satisfaction with the voter turnout, noting that as at 8:00 a.m., almost all the polling units in Kano are said to have been taken over by voters.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and quick transportation of election materials to polling stations.

Also, Election has been brought to a halt in Rimin Gado Local Government Area when some hoodlums who serially attacked polling stations at some wards during today’s governorship/assembly elections destroyed some ballot boxes.

The affected areas include Dugurawa, Jujin Kosau at Ajili ward, Kwangi at Yelwan Dan Ziyal, Akalawa and Futu-futu wards. .

It was gathered that about 15 ballot boxes had been destroyed in the affected areas, some of which were displayed at the Rimin Gado INEC office.

An eyewitness at Akalawa ward told newsmen that voting was going on peacefully when suddenly someone he identified as Secretary hit the table and started destroying the ballot boxes, destroying box 001.

“Everywhere suddenly became rowdy at the polling. He and other hoodlums destroyed box 001, and the same thing was about to start at 002 when people intervened.

“There were no security agents present at that time but when they later arrived, they immediately rescued the INEC staff and the election materials to the INEC office,” he said.