LP Vows To Resist Alleged Plot To Upturn Governorship Election Results In Abia, Enugu States

What we have continued to witness across the country and reports from our party men on ground on the gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections, are not in anyway different from the criminality orchestrated against our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, during the February 25 presidential election.

Today, a sitting Governor in Abia state is fully involved in an attempt to upturn the victory of the Labour Party Alex Otti, in the Abia State governorship election. As we speak, INEC staff are held hostage at Obingwa Local Govt by Governor Ikpeazu and his cohorts to rewrite the results already compiled by INEC officials despite order from the election body asking their staff to head to Umuahia to collate results for the election, which is in favour of Labour’s Alex Otti.

The same scenario is presently playing out in Enugu state where Labour Party’s candidate Chijioke Edeoga is presently leading in virtually all the Local Governments so far announced, but Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who lost woefully in the last election in Enugu North Senatorial zone is presently doctoring the results from the zone and Nkanu LGAs with the help of some compromised INEC staff and Police to ensure that PDP is returned elected in the state against the wishes of the electorate.

We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police and President Buhari to intervene and ensure that the rigging is stopped and the rightful winners declared.

Sirs, Let me sound it for the first time that we will resist every attempt by the PDP in Abia and Enugu States to upturn our mandate. The Labour Party had thoroughly reviewed all infractions and we have vowed to never again allow the use of foul means to usurp power as it was done in the past and merely asked us to go to court.

If this is not addressed, we will directly and physically confront and resist the election riggers from having a field day.We have directed our supporters across the country tto get ready for our signal to take over the streets. Enough is enough.