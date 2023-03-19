Kano Guber: NNPP Leads in 13 LGAs, APC in 9

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabiru Yusuf, is ahead of Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, his rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 13 local government areas out of the 22 so far declared at the state collation center.

The APC also won 9 local governments so far declared at the collation center.

The local government areas are Rano, Rogo, Wudil, Karaye, kibiya, Minjibir, Gabasawa, Ajingi, Albasu, Gezawa, Garko, Tudunwada and Bunkure.

Also, the 9 local government areas won by APC are Shanono, Kunchi, Makoda, Dambatta, Warawa, Kabo, Bagwai, Takai and Tsanyawa.

Below are details:

RANO

ADP – 80

APC – 17,090

NNPP – 18,040

PDP – 225

PRP – 10

ROGO

APC – 11,112

ADP – 42

NNPP – 18,559

PDP – 124

MAKODA

APC – 15,006

ADP – 83

NNPP – 13,956

PDP – 101

KUNCHI

APC – 13,215

ADP – 62

NNPP – 10,674

PDP – 39

WUDIL

APC – 20,299

ADP – 276

NNPP – 21,740

PDP – 118

KARAYE

APC – 14,515

ADP – 63

NNPP – 15,838

PDP – 77

TSANYAWA

APC – 18,746

ADP – 78

NNPP – 16,769

PDP – 71

MINJIBIR

APC – 16,039

ADP – 148

NNPP – 17,575

PDP – 189

ALBASU

APC – 16,959

ADP – 55

NNPP – 19,952

PDP – 293

GABASAWA

APC – 17,584

ADP – 91

NNPP – 19,507

PDP – 1,269

AJINGI

APC – 14,438

ADP – 306

NNPP – 15,422

PDP – 103

KABO

APC: 23599

NNPP: 16963

PDP: 2118

LP: 78

KIBIYA

APC: 13260

NNPP: 17157

PDP: 52

LP: 48

GEZAWA

APC: 19961

NNPP: 22077

PDP: 277

LP: 101

SHANONO

APC: 17249

NNPP: 13650

PDP: 272

LP: 58

DAMBATTA

APC: 16995

NNPP: 9674

PDP: 1107

LP: 25

WARAWA

APC: 16296

NNPP: 14629

PDP: 201

LP: 76

Bunkure

APC 17156

NNPP 19277

Garko

APC 8485

NNPP 15839

Tudunwada

APC 24382

NNPP 27434

Takai

APC 25244

NNPP 23666

Bagwai

APC 21295

NNPP 17311