Kano Guber: NNPP Leads in 13 LGAs, APC in 9

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano
The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabiru Yusuf, is ahead of Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, his rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 13 local government areas out of the 22 so far declared at the state collation center.
The APC also won 9 local governments so far declared at the collation center.
The local government areas are Rano, Rogo, Wudil, Karaye, kibiya, Minjibir, Gabasawa, Ajingi, Albasu, Gezawa, Garko, Tudunwada and Bunkure.
Also, the 9 local government areas won by APC are Shanono, Kunchi, Makoda, Dambatta, Warawa, Kabo, Bagwai, Takai and Tsanyawa.
Below are details:
RANO
ADP – 80
APC – 17,090
NNPP – 18,040
PDP – 225
PRP – 10
ROGO
APC – 11,112
ADP – 42
NNPP – 18,559
PDP – 124
MAKODA
APC – 15,006
ADP – 83
NNPP – 13,956
PDP – 101
KUNCHI
APC – 13,215
ADP – 62
NNPP – 10,674
PDP – 39
WUDIL
APC – 20,299
ADP – 276
NNPP – 21,740
PDP – 118
KARAYE
APC – 14,515
ADP – 63
NNPP – 15,838
PDP – 77
TSANYAWA
APC – 18,746
ADP – 78
NNPP – 16,769
PDP – 71
MINJIBIR
APC – 16,039
ADP – 148
NNPP – 17,575
PDP – 189
ALBASU
APC – 16,959
ADP – 55
NNPP – 19,952
PDP – 293
GABASAWA
APC – 17,584
ADP – 91
NNPP – 19,507
PDP – 1,269
AJINGI
APC – 14,438
ADP – 306
NNPP – 15,422
PDP – 103
KABO
APC: 23599
NNPP: 16963
PDP: 2118
LP: 78
KIBIYA
APC: 13260
NNPP: 17157
PDP: 52
LP: 48
GEZAWA
APC: 19961
NNPP: 22077
PDP: 277
LP: 101
SHANONO
APC: 17249
NNPP: 13650
PDP: 272
LP: 58
DAMBATTA
APC: 16995
NNPP: 9674
PDP: 1107
LP: 25
WARAWA
APC: 16296
NNPP: 14629
PDP: 201
LP: 76
Bunkure
APC 17156
NNPP 19277
Garko
APC 8485
NNPP 15839
Tudunwada
APC 24382
NNPP 27434
Takai
APC 25244
NNPP 23666
Bagwai
APC 21295
NNPP 17311