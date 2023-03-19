  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Gov Abiodun Reelected in Ogun

Breaking | 22 mins ago
James Sowole  in Abeokuta 

The Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Dapo Abiodun, candidate of the  All Progressives Congress, as the winner of  Saturday’s Governorship  Elecrion in Ogun State.

The results declared by the State Returning Officer for the election, Professor Kayode Adebowale, showed that Abiodun scored  276,298 votes while his closest rival, Hon Ladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 262,383 just as the second runner up, Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), scored 94,754 votes.

The results, also showed that Abiodun won in 12 local governments while Adebutu, won in eight local government areas.

However,  the PDP  has submitted a petition, to the INEC, asking the commission, to order a rerun in some polling units where results, were cancelled due to non functioning of BVAS and violence. 

