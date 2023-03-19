  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Gov AbdulRazaq, Mutawali of Ilorin Celebrate Victory.

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Gov Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his brother, the Mutawalli of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, celebrating the Kwara governorship election victory Sunday.

Governor AbdulRazaq who contested on the platform of APC polled 226,956 votes to emerge as the winner of the election. His closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi got 123,118 votes while Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) scored 17,321.

