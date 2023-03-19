APC Wins 22 Out of 26 House of Assembly Seats in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won majority seats in the Ondo State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, the APC won 22 seats out of the 26 constituencies across the 18 council areas of the state, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining four seats.

Ondo is one of the eight states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday because the incumbent Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), will complete his second term in office in 2024.

The results declared showed clearly that Saturday’s election was a two-horse race and a straight battle between APC and PDP across the 3,933 polling units and 203 political wards across the council areas of the state.

The APC won 22 and lost two seats in Akoko Akoko Southwest, one seat in Akoko Northwest, and one seat in Akure South LGA.

In the same vein, four out of eight serving members of the state Assembly who sought reelection suffered defeat in the election.

They include Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon. Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (Akure South1, APC).

However, four other incumbent lawmakers were reelected. They include Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC) who is returning for the third term.

Three female lawmakers will be part of the 10th Assembly as the female APC candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre and Ilaje 2 constituencies.

In 2019, the APC won 23 seats in the Assembly, the opposition PDP won only two seats, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got the remaining one seat, while the ruling APC lost the state to the opposition PDP during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also in 2019, Favour Tomomewo of Ilaje constituency 2 was the only female candidate, compared to 2023 where three females won the election.

Meanwhile, a total of 208 candidates from 19 political parties contested the Assembly election to represent the 26 constituencies across the council areas.