Amaechi Alleges Voter Intimidation in Rivers

Former Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has alleged intimidation of voters and politicians at the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections in Rivers state.

Amaechi made the allegation at a session with journalists after casting his vote in polling unit 14, ward 8, Ubima community, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers.

The former Rivers governor accused Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), of refusing to address the arrest and intimidation of members of opposition parties.

Amaechi also expressed concern over low voter turnout in the state, adding that it is a result of voter intimidation.

“Look at what is happening in Rivers state, a complete failure of governance. Police are helping PDP arrest APC and SDP members,” he said.

“Gongs are beating in communities asking people who will not vote for PDP not to come out or they will beat them. Unlike before, thugs are beating people everywhere.

“People are being arrested and nobody has spoken. The governor has no right to declare anybody wanted. IGP is doing nothing. Nobody is doing anything. Complete failure.

“Now, there is voter apathy. I don’t know if it cuts across the country but there is voter apathy in Rivers state. Nobody wants to come out because people are scared.”