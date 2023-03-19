Abiodun Coasting Home to Victory in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is coasting home to victory in the Saturday’s Governorship Election in the Gateway State.

The results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday afternoon, showed that Abiodun was leading in 12 local governments while his close challenger, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading in seven states.

There are 20 local governments in Ogun State. The result of the Sagamu Local Government has not been declared.