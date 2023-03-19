  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Abiodun Coasting Home to Victory in Ogun

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is coasting home to victory in the Saturday’s Governorship Election in the Gateway State. 

The results released  by the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC) Sunday afternoon, showed that Abiodun was leading in 12 local governments while his close challenger, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) was leading in seven states.

There are 20 local governments in Ogun State. The result of the Sagamu Local Government has not been declared.

