  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate Wins Polling Unit

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship  Candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has won his GRA II Health Centre polling unit, Madawaki, Gusau scoring 384 votes.

His closest rival and incumbent Governor Bello Mutawalle of All Progressives Congress polled 82 votes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.