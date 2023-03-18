  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Thugs Destroy Election Materials in Ebonyi community, Police Confirm

Nigeria | 24 mins ago


Some Political thugs have destroyed electoral materials including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine and other sensitive materials in Omege Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omege ward is the polling unit of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Bernard Odoh.
The thugs also injured some voters at the polling unit.
SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, who confirmed the incident said the electoral materials were initially destroyed.
According to Onovwakpoyeya, yes, some sensitive materials were destroyed but later resent to the affected Polling Unit and election conducted in the area.
An electorate, who refused to mention his name said suspected thugs came into the polling unit and started shooting sporadically.
“No fewer than three persons were shot. They have been taken to the hospital,” he said. (NAN)
 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.