Thugs Destroy Election Materials in Ebonyi community, Police Confirm



Some Political thugs have destroyed electoral materials including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine and other sensitive materials in Omege Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omege ward is the polling unit of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Bernard Odoh.

The thugs also injured some voters at the polling unit.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, who confirmed the incident said the electoral materials were initially destroyed.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, yes, some sensitive materials were destroyed but later resent to the affected Polling Unit and election conducted in the area.

An electorate, who refused to mention his name said suspected thugs came into the polling unit and started shooting sporadically.

“No fewer than three persons were shot. They have been taken to the hospital,” he said. (NAN)

