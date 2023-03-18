  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

StarTimes Delights Viewers with New Turkish Series on Novela E

Life & Style | 17 mins ago

StarTimes has premiered a new Turkish series, Three Sisters, on its Novela E channel.

The gripping family drama filled with love and suspense airs every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM.

Three Sisters, adapted from acclaimed Turkish author İclal Aydın’s bestseller, is one of Turkey’s top three most-watched shows in its first episodes.

This family drama series follows the lives of three sisters, their complicated relationships with each other and the secrets they share.

As they navigate their own lives, they uncover dark secrets, lies and betrayals that threaten to tear their family apart. Will the sisters find the happiness they seek? Series lovers will find out in this critically-acclaimed series.

“We are very excited to bring this captivating series to our viewers. We know our viewers will enjoy being treated to a new world of telenovelas. A widely held opinion among novella lovers is that Turkish series have a great package of drama, music, acting, and beauty. And with a huge following of Asian series in Nigeria, adding a new treat to the menu will further enrich our viewers’ experience. StarTimes is committed to providing quality entertainment and content to its viewers. This series tapped from one of Turkish finest is guaranteed to nourish family entertainment,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said.

