  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Rema Narrates How He Gave up Academics for Music

Life & Style | 6 mins ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A Afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he has ditched his admission and is fully focusing on his music career. Recalled that in 2022, the “Soundgasm” singer, in a post revealed he just gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Creative Arts. He noted his decision was pre-informed by his mother’s desire for him to acquire a degree.

However, relating his decision to ditch his tertiary studies for music, the 22-year-old singer blamed it on the prolong industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). However, a month after his admission, the ASUU went on 7 months strike.

He spoke in a recent interview with Count Down Radio about his smash hit single, “Calm Down”, working with Selena Gomez on the remix and buying his mom a car before blowing and others. “I got admission last year but I bailed on it. I bailed on it because they went on strike,” Rema said. Taken aback, the interviewer asked for clarity saying, “They what? What school is that?”

Rema continued, “University of Lagos. In fact, all school went on strike in Nigeria. “So they are back but it took a couple of months. But I wanted to really like strategise how I was going to do part-time schooling and touring but the whole strike made it look awkward. It was like a glitch so I just had to move on from it.”

So are you gonna pass on it?” the host asked. “I’m going to pass on it”, retorted Rema. “Because right now, life is crazy, life is fast. So, Yeah! Right now, I’m full music, I told my mom. Though Rema had earlier revealed his mom truly desired that he acquired a tertiary education, he however, noted she was fine with his decision to forgo studies and focus fully on music.

“My mom is fine with it. She travels with me too. She was in London with me but it was quite cold so she had to run back home”, he added. Meanwhile, the host told sent his regards to the singer’s mom, telling his to inform her that he’d like to meet her someday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.