Rema Narrates How He Gave up Academics for Music

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A Afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he has ditched his admission and is fully focusing on his music career. Recalled that in 2022, the “Soundgasm” singer, in a post revealed he just gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Creative Arts. He noted his decision was pre-informed by his mother’s desire for him to acquire a degree.

However, relating his decision to ditch his tertiary studies for music, the 22-year-old singer blamed it on the prolong industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). However, a month after his admission, the ASUU went on 7 months strike.

He spoke in a recent interview with Count Down Radio about his smash hit single, “Calm Down”, working with Selena Gomez on the remix and buying his mom a car before blowing and others. “I got admission last year but I bailed on it. I bailed on it because they went on strike,” Rema said. Taken aback, the interviewer asked for clarity saying, “They what? What school is that?”

Rema continued, “University of Lagos. In fact, all school went on strike in Nigeria. “So they are back but it took a couple of months. But I wanted to really like strategise how I was going to do part-time schooling and touring but the whole strike made it look awkward. It was like a glitch so I just had to move on from it.”

So are you gonna pass on it?” the host asked. “I’m going to pass on it”, retorted Rema. “Because right now, life is crazy, life is fast. So, Yeah! Right now, I’m full music, I told my mom. Though Rema had earlier revealed his mom truly desired that he acquired a tertiary education, he however, noted she was fine with his decision to forgo studies and focus fully on music.

“My mom is fine with it. She travels with me too. She was in London with me but it was quite cold so she had to run back home”, he added. Meanwhile, the host told sent his regards to the singer’s mom, telling his to inform her that he’d like to meet her someday.