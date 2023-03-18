Police Bar Vigilante Operatives from Involvement in Election Duties

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Police in Anambra State have barred non-state actors, including operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Services from involving themselves in Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

Commissioner of Police in charge of election duties in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye stated this yesterday evening, in a press conference.

CP Adeoye said police personnel have been adequately mobilised for the election, and operatives of the state vigilante services are not permitted to engage in any election duty by way of guarding VIPs, intimidating voters or trying to coerce them against their wish, and that any one arrested for that would be dealt with.

He said: “I brief you journalists today on behalf of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Rudolf Obe Echebi, and he has asked me to tell Anambra people that the police is ready to provide a safe environment for free and fair election in Anambra.

“We will also provide security for the people of the state, and they should feel free to go out and vote in the election.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had already ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12midnight to 6:00p.m. on Election Day, with the exception of those on essential services and other emergency situations.

“We also announce to you that non-state actors, like the vigilante group are excluded from participating in any manner in this election.

“They are warned not to attempt to participate, either by intimidation, or by any means to coerce voters against their will, or they will be dealt with.

“Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of Anambra people and the police will ensure that the environment is safe for people to come out and cast their votes.