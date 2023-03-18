  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Okojie Organises Golf Tournament, Moot Court Competition to Mark Diamond Jubilee

Friends and associates of Chief Percy Okojie will storm Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State for his 60 Birthday Pro/Am Charity Golf Tournament billed for March 25th, 2023.

Also, the maiden edition of Chief Percy Okojie Moot Court Competition among Law Faculty students from universities in Edo State will hold same day at the conference room, Percy Okojie & Company Corporate Office, Benin-City.

As a renowned property lawyer, the competition area will be on Commercial Law, and it is being organised by Policy and Law Reform Centre.

Similarly, the caddies tournament holds on Friday as well as arrival, registration and cocktail in the evening, while the main golf event tees-off on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at BCGS golf course, Benin City.

In a chat with sports writers, Okojie noted: “I am greatly privileged to inform you that by God’s grace I shall celebrate my 60th birthday anniversary on Saturday March 25th in Benin City, although March 20th is the actual date, but it’s on Monday.

“The birthday celebration programme will commence with a Holy Mass service at St Paul Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin City on Monday 20th during the Mid-day Mass.

“Thereafter, a week-long Charity Golf Tournament Pro/Am. Guests reception, presentation of prizes to the winners in golf and moot court competition shall be at the golf section, Benin Club 1931 on Saturday, March 25, at 6pm.

“In view of your very busy schedule, I request you to take note of this date and kindly join me to pray for God’s protection as we plan for the celebrations. Details of the golf event will be disclosed soon.”

