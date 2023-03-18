Micking Wins Engine Oil of the Year at NAJA Awards

Bennett Oghifo

Micking Engine Oil, a reputable motor oil lubricant company in the country, was recently voted the Engine Oil of the Year at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards held in Lagos recently.

The event was attended by stakeholders in Nigeria’s auto industry. Micking Engine Oil is seen in the industry as a preferred brand, particularly by standard workshop owners. The product range covers all grades of engine oil needed by both petrol and diesel engines.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Managing Director of Golden Stone Investments Limited, distributors of Micking engine oil in Nigeria, Mr. Andy Offor, listed the qualities of the engine oil that made it the leading lubricant not only in Nigeria but also in South Korea, where the oil is rated as the best. He said Micking gives up to 10,000 mileages before changing, extends the service interval as well as engine life, and drains the engine. The oil also improves protection against sludge and harmful deposits. Apart from guaranteeing easy engine starting, and excellent high – and low temperature performance. it has remarkable anti-wear and anti-oxidation properties.

He said that as a result of its quality, Micking has a very large customer base, including Dangote Automobiles, Briscoe Motors, Mandilas, Automedics, Clusco Motors, Kewalram, GIG Motors, and Mercedes-Benz. Others include ABC Transport, Ineh-Mic Motors, Izuchuckwu Motors, German Motors, and other corporate companies. “Micking’s exploit is all over the world because it covers all engine oil needs for any vehicle brand. From OW20 to 5W30, 5W20, 10W40, 20W50, etc Micking has it all and is the best too,” he added.

He stated that winning the award was just the beginning of what the product was about to do in Nigeria. He advised motorists and auto companies that were yet to test the product to do so and give their engines the oil they have been waiting for. “We have done our comparable analysis, and I can confidently tell you that Micking product stands out, and no company in the country has the kind of wide range like Micking. Many have confessed to the quality, as it has solved smoking due to sludge, drying of oil in their engines, among others. It should be recalled that Micking is the first Korean oil maker to win a NAJA award since its inception.”