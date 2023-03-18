Masked Thugs Storm Lagos Polling Units, Chase Voters Away



Masked thugs on Saturday invaded some polling units at Ward D, Igando/Ikotun, Lagos State, and chased away voters in queue.

The thugs chased away the voters with sticks and knives at the polling units located at Ijegun Community School.

The polling units include 096, 116, 281, 094, 095 and 084.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored elections in the area, reports that the thugs came to the polling units on motorcycles.

They went from one polling unit to another chasing them away.

The attack compelled some voters to jump the school’s fence for safety.

Also at Polling Unit 227 located at Awonisi Gate on Ijegamo Road, the thugs also beat up a lady who tried to take their picture.

They allegedly took her phones and her automated teller machine cards.

They also beat up and wounded a man who attempted to challenge them.

The voters, including accredited ones, did not return to the polling units as at press time even after the thugs left.

NAN reports that few police personnel were at area but were not armed.

One of them told NAN later that they couldn’t do anything because they were not armed.

He, however, said that a patrol team had been called.

A police patrol team arrived at the scene later.

One of the team members said on condition of anonymity,” Why did they call us after the crisis has died down? They should have called earlier.”

NAN had reported that voting was abruptly stopped at Unit 078, Ward F5, Okeafa, Ilamose Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, Lagos State, as thugs chased voters away with bottles and stones at about 10.52 a.m.

NAN equally reported that thugs chased voters away and attempted to steal ballot boxes at Ward F3, Polling Unit 13, on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State.

Voters ran for safety as the thugs threw chairs and poured some a chemical substance on them. (NAN)