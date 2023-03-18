Large Voter Turn-Out in Kano Amidst Tight Security





A huge turnout of voters is being witnessed in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kano as people troop out to exercise their franchise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters, especially in parts of Municipal and Nasarawa Local Government Areas thronged their polling units as early as 7 a.m.

The election personnel and materials also arrived as early as 8 a.m. to various polling centres especially at the Emir’s Palace, Kwalli Police Station, School For Arabic Studies and the Old Kano State Library.

Other polling units that witnessed the development were those located in Gidan Makama Primary School, Unguwar Gini Comprehensive Health Centre, Magwan Primary School and Government Junior Secondary School, Race Course.

Similarly, security was tight in all the areas visited with military personnel, the Police, Civil Defence, FRSC and other operatives manning major streets and screening people as they approached the polling stations. There was also compliance to the order restricting movement of unauthorized vehicles in the city with the streets virtually deserted.

Shops, shopping malls, restaurants and other places of human endeavour remained closed in compliance with the police order.

NAN also observed that voter turnout was impressive as people came out early to cast their votes under a conducive atmosphere. (NAN)