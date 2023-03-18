  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Large Voter Turn-Out in Kano Amidst Tight Security

Nigeria | 34 mins ago


 
A huge turnout of voters is being witnessed in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kano as people troop out to exercise their franchise.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters, especially in parts of Municipal and Nasarawa Local Government Areas thronged their polling units as early as 7 a.m.
The election personnel and materials also arrived as early as 8 a.m. to various polling centres especially at the Emir’s Palace, Kwalli Police Station, School For Arabic Studies and the Old Kano State Library.
Other polling units that witnessed the development were those located in Gidan Makama Primary School, Unguwar Gini Comprehensive Health Centre, Magwan Primary School and Government Junior Secondary School, Race Course.
Similarly, security was tight in all the areas visited with military personnel, the Police, Civil Defence, FRSC and other operatives manning major streets and screening people as they approached the polling stations. There was also compliance to the order restricting movement of unauthorized vehicles in the city with the streets virtually deserted.
Shops, shopping malls, restaurants and other places of human endeavour remained closed in compliance with the police order.
NAN also observed that voter turnout was impressive as people came out early to cast their votes under a conducive atmosphere. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.