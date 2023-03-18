  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Lai Mohammed Delivers Polling Unit for AbdulRazaq

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Saturday delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2 in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State with 174 votes in the governorship election. 

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 22 votes while the Social Democratic Party polled 16 votes.

Labour Party didn’t record any vote.

There were 750 registered voters in the ward but 226 voters were accredited.

