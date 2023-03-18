CWAY Expands, Launches New Products

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s food and beverages giants, CWAY Group has expanded its offerings with the launch of new lemon drink and Darjeeling Ice Tea to the Nigerian market.

According to the company, the new Darjeeling Ice Tea is a blend of tea and fruit with abundant antioxidant properties.

The manufacturer while announcing the launch on its social media handle explained further that the new products boast nutritional elements that guarantee to keep consumers healthy and refreshed.”

It said, “Darjeeling is made from the Darjeeling teas – famous for their strong and special aroma and often fruity and musky tea flavor often called the “Champagne” of tea, as it boasts top-quality.

“It is the only tea in the world to get protection under the Geographical Indication (GI) trademark and it is grown in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal, India.”

The Darjeeling Ice Tea brand joins the CWAY food and beverages portfolio that includes Nutri-Milk Fruit Milk, Peach Fruit Drink and Nutri-Yo Yoghurt, among others.