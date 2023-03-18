Court Orders Electronic Transmission of Results

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit results of the governorship and state houses of assembly’s election in accordance with its regulations and guidelines.

Besides, Justice Egwuatu, ordered the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) immediately after the completion of all the polling units voting and results’ procedures in Akwa Ibom.

The elections initially slated for March 11 was shifted to March 18, to enable the Commission reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) earlier used for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Uduakobong Udoh and 13 states House of Assembly candidates in Saturday’s elections, directed INEC to conspicuously paste the publication of its result posters EC60 (E) at polling units after completing the EC8A result sheets in the state.

He equally ordered INEC to enforce the observance and compliance of Section 27(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 in the distribution of electoral materials during the conduct of the polls in the state by engaging the services of independent, competent, and reliable logistic companies who are non-partisans or known supporters of any political for the distribution of electoral materials and personnel.

Egwuatu held that since the electoral umpire averred in its filed affidavit that it was aware of its responsibilities under the law and had not failed to carry them out, granting the prayers sought by the applicants would not do any harm to the commission but instead, energise its performance.

The applicants, in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/334/2023 dated and filed on March 15 by their lawyer, Moses Usoh-Abia, had sued INEC as sole defendant.

The applicants, who sought seven reliefs, prayed the court for an order of mandamus compelling INEC and all its agents to comply with and enforce the provision of Clause 37 of the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of the Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Akwa Ibom.

They also prayed the court to mandate the presiding officers of all polling units to conspicuously paste the publication of result posters EC460 (E) at the polling units after completing the EC8A result sheets.

They sought an order of mandamus compelling the commission to mandate the presiding officers of all polling units in the state to electronically transmit or transfer the result of the polling units, direct to the collation system and use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) immediately after the completion of all the polling units voting and results procedures.