Breaking: Former Ekiti Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, is Dead

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has died.

Egbeyemi died at the early hours of Saturday at a popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at 79.

Egbeyemi who was born on 8th of May 1944 was a Nigerian lawyer and politician who served as deputy governor of Ekiti State from 2018 to 2022.

Although, the news of his sudden demise has not been confirmed officially by the appropriate authorities, but a closed ally who worked with him as one of his principal officers when he was the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the former deputy governor died at a private hospital in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday morning.

Details later