10th Assembly: We Have Not Zoned Key N’Assembly Positions, Says APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described reports circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly as fake.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday said the report indicating that the positions have been zoned was false, misleading, and should be disregarded in its entirety.

He said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“The report is false and misleading, and should be disregarded in its entirety. The party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.

“As soon as a decision is made on zoning, it will be made public through the Party’s official communications channel.”

Recall that at the meeting with new members-elect to the National Assembly last Monday, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu revealed that he has no preferred candidates for the leadership of both chambers who would constitute the 10th National Assembly.

Also, at the meeting National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu said the party leadership and Tinubu would make appropriate consultations in working out a formula for the sharing of National Assembly offices.

He assured that whatever sharing formula the party and the President-elect arrives at would be fair, just, equitable and satisfy the majority of party members.

The chairman noted that the party was not comfortable with the tone adopted by those who sought those offices, saying those offices are not tribal or sectional rights and must not be so portrayed.