Writer Alison Cole Debuts with ‘NOrth Of My Mind’

London based Nigerian writer, Alison Cole has unveiled his first book titled ‘NOrTh of My Mind’, joining the list of notable authors in the creative space.

The new book explores existential crisis, lost love, religious transition, among other provoking thoughts.

Cole puts himself in the shoes of people he admires or detests, leaving the readers to draw their conclusions from his musings.

Also as a way of appreciating his intending subscribers and readers, Cole in a lengthy note looks back at his writing journey urging his readers to read carefully without being alarmed. Most of his thoughts, he said, were written during the lockdown period.

“It has been almost three years since I started posting my pieces publicly. I want to thank every single one of you for reading, sharing and engaging,” he penned down in his note.

“It took a lot of vulnerability for me to start sharing my very personal pieces and I never felt judged for once. From that point until now, it has been a wholesome journey. With the book, it definitely gets deeper but I repeat, do not be alarmed.”

The book is available on Amazon, Okada Books and in all Roving Heights bookshops in Nigeria.